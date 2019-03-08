Spicer: Bill Shine can offer helping hand in critical election season

Sean Spicer weighed in Friday on Bill Shine’s resignation from the White House.

“Bill is a very talented executive,” he told FOX Business’ Connell McShane on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.” “I’m sure that he can really offer a helping hand in this critical election season.”

Shine joined the White House in a senior communications role last year. He resigned from Fox News in May 2017. He worked with the channel since its founding in 1996.

The former Fox News executive will advise President Trump’s 2020 election campaign.

In a statement, Shine said he is excited to work on the president’s reelection campaign.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor,” Shine said on Friday. “I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

The Trump campaign said on Friday “the President’s re-election effort just got stronger.”

"Bill Shine is an incredible professional and will bring insight and talent as we build a world-class campaign,” said campaign manager Brad Parscale. “He is a gifted communicator, strategic thinker and brings a wealth of experience from cable news and the White House.”

Spicer also resigned from his White House press secretary post in July 2017.