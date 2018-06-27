Former Fox News executive Bill Shine to join White House in senior communications role

article

Bill Shine, the former co-president of Fox News, will join the White House in a senior communications role for President Trump, according to a Fox News report.

Continue Reading Below

Fox News reported that Shine, who met with Trump on Wednesday, will likely serve in a deputy chief of staff-level position. His exact title is unclear.

Shine resigned from Fox News in May 2017. He worked with the channel since its founding in 1996.

Trump has been searching for someone to replace former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who stepped down in February.