Trump haters now control social media: Varney

Exposed: the pernicious influence of social media, and the "eager to hate" left. I'm talking about the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, and the deliberate destruction of young men's lives. If ever there was a teaching moment, this is it.

Saturday, a brief video emerged on Twitter. It showed an elderly Native American surrounded by young white men, some wearing MAGA hats. Immediate charges of racism by thuggish Trump supporters. The media jumped on it. The elderly man, Nathan Philips told the Washington Post that he had been swarmed by teenagers chanting “build that wall!” He told the Detroit Free Press the young men were beasts, preying on a group of black protesters. Liberals had a field day. They indicted the president.

Sunday, a longer video emerged which showed the truth. It was Nathan Philips who approached the young men, not the other way around. It was a group of black Hebrew Israelites who were chanting racist and homophobic slogans. It was on Twitter that the truth was perverted.

It reminds me of the Duke lacrosse players, wrongly accused of racist behavior, but still terrorized by a media that doesn't bother to get to the truth, if a lie supports their position.

These days we have social media to encourage lies and hate. Twitter took down the original short video, but did not take down the posts of Trump haters. So-called comedian Kathy Griffin wants the personal information of those young men to be publicized so they can be terrorized. Twitter didn't take that down. Reza Aslan, a religious pundit, posted that one of the young men had a "punchable face." Not taken down.

It is indeed a teachable moment, and the lessons are these: social media has been taken over by Trump haters. The mainstream media eagerly jumped on board.

Disgraceful.