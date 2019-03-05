AOC's Green New Deal will cost American families 'a ton': Sen. Barrasso

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal is too expensive, according to Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). He said it would cost American families $65,000 per year.

“We actually had a non-partisan group take a look at this and they’ve come out with a report of overall cost of $93 trillion,” he told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on “After the Bell” on Tuesday. “You divide it out by the families.”

Barrasso said there is a number of components that make up the price tag, including retrofitting homes to adapt to renewable energy.

“Right now only 8 percent of our energy comes from solar, or from wind. In terms of the taxes that would need to go up based on the fact that part of the Green New Deal includes the Medicare for All proposal by Bernie Sanders, all of those things would add to the cost.” Barrasso said, “Which to me makes it a crazy new deal in terms of the cost to American families and the cost to our economy.”

In addition, energy bills could spike to $3,800 per family per year under the deal, according to a study conducted by the American Action Forum.

“The savings are not there, American families know it’s going to cost a ton to come up with the sort of things being proposed.” Barrasso said. “It will hurt the economy, hurt families, raise taxes, and it’s not going to accomplish the things they want to do, in terms of carbon and climate.”