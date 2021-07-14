Senate Democrats unveil plan for federal marijuana legalization

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced a discussion draft on Wednesday for the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which aims to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

"This is monumental because at long last we are taking steps in the Senate to right the wrongs of the failed War on Drugs," Schumer said at a press conference. "The war on drugs has really been a war on people, particularly people of color."

Schumer emphasized that the legislation will help put an end to the "unfair targeting and treatment of communities of color" by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances.

"We have all seen the agony of a young person arrested with a small amount of marijuana in his or her pocket and because of the historical over-criminalization of marijuana they have a very severe criminal record they have to live with their whole lives," Schumer added. "Tougher to get a job, tougher to get credit, tougher to live a normal life. The waste of human resources because of the historic over-criminalization has been one of the great historical wrongs for the last decades. We are going to change it, we are going to fight hard to change it."

The legislation would also look to expunge criminal records for individuals with marijuana-related offenses.

"We have children in this country, people all over this nation, our veterans, Black and Brown people, low-income people now bearing the stain of having a criminal conviction for doing things that half of the last four presidents have admitted to doing," Booker argued. "Law enforcement resources all over this country are desperately needed to solve crimes that are hurting other Americans … but yet instead we have our precious resources being used to lock up majority Black and Brown people for doing things that presidents and senators and congressmen have done."

In addition, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act will aim to ensure small businesses and communities of color are not left out as marijuana is legalized and sold across the United States. Minority businesses would be given the opportunity to get ahead through small-business grant programs and would be given a "fair shake" by cutting their tax rate in half compared to big businesses.

"It defies common sense that small businesses now living in areas where cannabis is legal cannot deduct their business expenses or access the banking system," Wyden said. "What we're going to do is make small businesses and minority entrepreneurs a fixture at the table, a place where they have always been sidelined and shut out."

The lawmakers also clarified that rather than force states who haven't legalized cannabis to do so, the legislation will "give impetus" to the states and to their populations that are strongly for it.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for recreational use to date.

While Schumer noted that approximately 70% of Americans currently support adult use of marijuana, he acknowledged the current proposal does not have the votes in the Senate needed to pass. The next step for the trio will be to meet with stakeholders, their colleagues, and the White House to get input on the legislation.

"It's time for the country to engage in this discussion and update our federal laws not only to reflect popular wisdom but science," Schumer said.

In April, the House of Representatives passed a cannabis banking bill, which would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal. However, Schumer, Booker, and Wyden argued the bill does not go far enough and would only benefit the wealthy and large corporations.

"I will lay myself down to stop an easy everything I can stop an easy banking bill thats going to allow these corporations to make a lot more money off of this as opposed to focusing on the restorative justice aspects," Booker said.

The House has also pushed for a similar bill called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which was backed by Amazon in June .

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein told FOX Business the company is "ready to work with Congressional leadership to establish a thriving, safe, and well-regulated adult-use cannabis market in the United States."

"We look forward to a day—in the very near future—when American consumers can responsibly enjoy Canopy’s broad portfolio of high-quality products," Klein added.

Cannabis stocks are down sharply following the announcement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACB AURORA CANNABIS 7.63 -0.74 -8.84% CGC CANOPY GROWTH CORP 20.80 -1.31 -5.92% TLRAY n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.