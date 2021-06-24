Expand / Collapse search
Marijuana

Arizona dispensaries recall marijuana products due to possible salmonella, aspergillus contamination

ADHS said it is alerting the public 'out of an abundance of caution.'

Multiple marijuana dispensaries in Arizona are voluntarily recalling specific marijuana products because of possible contamination with salmonella and aspergillus. 

Salmonella is a type of bacteria often found on raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and egg products. Aspergillus is a common mold found indoors and outdoors. 

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said laboratory auditors determined during an inspection that a batch of marijuana samples were erroneously reported to dispensaries as free of salmonella and aspergillus. 

ADHS notified the dispensaries, and the establishments took "immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove" the potentially contaminated marijuana products. 

A list of the products that have possibly been contaminated is listed on the ADHS website

No illnesses have so far been reported, but ADHS said it is alerting the public "out of an abundance of caution." 

The department is urging anyone who may have purchased and consumed one of the listed products to contact their healthcare provider or seek emergency care should they experience any adverse symptoms. 