Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Biden of turning a blind eye to 'modern-day human slavery' at southern border

Biden does not care about the 'humanitarian disaster' at the southern border, Texas senator says

close
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member roasted the Biden administration for the 'humanitarian disaster' taking place at the southern border on 'Varney & Co.' video

Biden is the cause of 'human misery' at the southern border: Ted Cruz

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member roasted the Biden administration for the 'humanitarian disaster' taking place at the southern border on 'Varney & Co.'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Biden for causing a "humanitarian disaster" at the southern border, telling "Varney & Co." Tuesday the president knows of the horrors but does not care. 

TED CRUZ: It is a humanitarian disaster. There are tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of children who are being physically assaulted and sexually assaulted by human traffickers. There are thousands upon thousands of women who are being violently raped by human traffickers. You can go down to south Texas and meet with farmers and ranchers they will show you picture after picture of dead bodies they find on their property, day after day after day, where traffickers abandon people to die. 

BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES GIVE TERRORISTS PERMISSION TO BREACH AMERICA'S SOUTHERN BORDER: REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ

Right now, there are thousands of teenage boys in every city in America working for the drug cartels and criminal activity to pay off the thousands of dollars they owe to get here illegally. Right now, there are thousands of teenage girls working in forced prostitution in cities all over the country to pay off the thousands of dollars that they owe the cartels. This is not humane. It’s not compassionate. It’s not a response to our needs for unemployment. This is modern-day human slavery, it is horrific, and it is wrong and Joe Biden and the administration know, and they simply do not care. They are the cause of this misery. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member addresses why more than 2 million migrants who entered the U.S. are not granted working papers to help the U.S. labor shortage on 'Varney & Co.' video

Sen. Ted Cruz: Allowing illegal migrants to work is a 'terrible idea'

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member addresses why more than 2 million migrants who entered the U.S. are not granted working papers to help the U.S. labor shortage on 'Varney & Co.'