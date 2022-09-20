Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Biden of turning a blind eye to 'modern-day human slavery' at southern border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Biden for causing a "humanitarian disaster" at the southern border, telling "Varney & Co." Tuesday the president knows of the horrors but does not care.

TED CRUZ: It is a humanitarian disaster. There are tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of children who are being physically assaulted and sexually assaulted by human traffickers. There are thousands upon thousands of women who are being violently raped by human traffickers. You can go down to south Texas and meet with farmers and ranchers they will show you picture after picture of dead bodies they find on their property, day after day after day, where traffickers abandon people to die.

Right now, there are thousands of teenage boys in every city in America working for the drug cartels and criminal activity to pay off the thousands of dollars they owe to get here illegally. Right now, there are thousands of teenage girls working in forced prostitution in cities all over the country to pay off the thousands of dollars that they owe the cartels. This is not humane. It’s not compassionate. It’s not a response to our needs for unemployment. This is modern-day human slavery, it is horrific, and it is wrong and Joe Biden and the administration know, and they simply do not care. They are the cause of this misery.

