Sen. Rick Scott unveils 'Rescue America' plan, a roadmap for Republicans if they win back Senate majority

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tells Fox News Digital that he’s "a business guy, and so in business I always put out a plan."

That’s why Scott on Tuesday released a sweeping 11-point plan chock-full of 128 specific policy ideas that could serve as an agenda for Senate Republicans if they win back the chamber’s majority in November's midterm elections.

The former two-term governor’s proposals, titled "My Plan to Rescue America," are based on his years as a health care industry corporate executive, his eight years steering Florida, and his current tenure in the Senate.

The proposals, which among other things call for eliminating racial politics, finishing the border wall and naming it after former President Trump, and treating socialism as a foreign adversary, were shared first with Fox News and a handful of other news organizations.

"We won’t stop the woke socialist crowd and turn this country around without a plan," the first-term senator argued in a statement introducing his plan, which he says is aimed at saving the country from what he terms the "militant left."

Scott charged that "they are redefining America and silencing their opponents. This could be the beginning of the end of America, but only if we allow it. My plan will be ridiculed by the woke left, mocked by Washington insiders, and strike fear in the heart of some Republicans. Americans deserve to know what we will do when given the chance to govern."

Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the reelection arm of the Senate GOP. But Scott and his team noted that the senator’s policy proposals are is his own personal plans and not a product of the NRSC.

"This is my ideas on things we ought to be talking about to turn the country around," Scott said in an interview with Fox News. "The country’s in deep trouble. So I’m going to put my ideas out there."

Scott said on Monday that he had "not yet" discussed his plan with longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, but that he planned to share his proposals with the senator from Kentucky.

"I agree with Mitch McConnell that the election’s mostly going to be about the Biden agenda. But I believe in having plans, and I’m putting this out," Scott emphasized.

And in a statement, Scott warned that "if Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we don’t deserve to govern. We must resolve to aim higher than the Republican Congresses that came before us."

Among the proposals is calling on children in schools across America to "say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them."

Scott argues that these steps will "inspire patriotism and stop teaching the revisionist history of the radical left."

The senator also says he’ll push to "protect, defend, and promote the American family at all costs," and that "men are men, women are women, and unborn babies are babies."

The senator’s also calling for the government to "never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color, on any government forms" in order to "eliminate racial politics in America."

Also on Scott’s list is a push to end the "soft-on-crime policies that are destroying our cities and killing innocent Americans," a call to "eliminate all federal programs that can be done locally, including reducing the federal government’s workforce by 25% over four years, "and enact term limits for federal bureaucrats and Congress."

The senator also charged, "I believe the leadership in China is our adversary…They lie, cheat and steal."

And he told Fox News that "every time we buy anything from anybody in communist China, it helps the regime of communist China….We have to wake up."

Asked whether he’ll be part of the Senate Republican leadership team next year, after his tenure as NRSC chair sunsets, Scott said, "I’ll be one senator selling my ideas" and noted that he’ll be starting to concentrate on his 2024 Senate reelection.

Scott is seen by political pundits as a possible 2024 Republican White House hopeful, but the senator made no mention of any presidential aspirations.