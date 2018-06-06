Kid Rock hits the campaign trail for Senate candidate in Michigan
FBN's Cheryl Casone on Kid Rock and former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill hitting the campaign trail for Michigan Senatorial candidate John James.
President Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for historic United States-North Korea summit; Senator Lindsey Graham shares his perspective on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder on the midterm elections and Google's decision to not renew its contract with the Pentagon.
FBN's Stuart Varney on the signs a 'blue wave' may not happen in California.
California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on his campaign for California governor and his agenda if elected.
California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte on the primaries in California.
Sen. Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.), on his endorsement from President Trump, Trump's agenda, the canceling of Congress' August recess.
FOX Business’ Connell McShane speaks to Iowa Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer, who hopes to become the youngest woman elected to the House of Representatives.
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on the primaries ahead of the midterm elections and President Trump's messaging.
FBN's Hillary Vaughn talks to Rep. Mimi Walters, (R-Calif.), about the heated California primary.
California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on the state's heated governor's race.
FBN's Connell McShane talks to Iowa voters about the state's primaries ahead of the midterm elections.
FBN's Hillary Vaughn on the primaries in California.
"All About Them" author Bruce Turkel on speculation Howard Schultz is considering a 2020 presidential bid.
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, (R-Ark.), CFRA Investment strategist Lindsey Bell and Wall Street Journal Global Economics Editor Jon Hilsenrath on Howard Schultz stepping down as Starbucks executive chairman and the resistance facing President Trump.
Democratic strategist Richard Fowler and Former President George W. Bush deputy assistant Brad Blakeman on the midterm elections.
Former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy faces backlash from fellow Republicans for defending the FBI's use of an informant in the 2016 Trump campaign; reaction from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says if the Department of Justice fully cooperated and provided House investigators with all of the requested documents the investigation would end.
Rep. Marsha Blackburn, (R-Tenn.), on President Trump stumping for her at a rally in Tennessee and her Senate bid.
California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte on Franklin Graham encouraging Evangelicals in California to get out and vote, the latest in California's governor's race and the debate over the state's new gas tax hike.