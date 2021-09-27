Expand / Collapse search
Government Spending

Sen. Marshall on Biden saying economic agenda is paid for: 'Grab your wallet'

Biden tweeted the Build Back Better Agenda "costs zero dollars"

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, responds to President Biden saying the $3.5 trillion spending bill won’t cost anything. video

Sen. Roger Marshall on Biden saying economic agenda is paid for: 'Grab your wallet'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, responds to President Biden saying the $3.5 trillion spending bill won’t cost anything.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, responds to President Biden saying the $3.5 trillion spending bill won't cost anything on FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: When the president says it's all paid for, grab your wallet. What he's really talking about is raising your taxes. 

There isn't any tax that they're not going to come after. You better be guarding your retirement funds now. They want to have the bank report every transaction over $600. They want to expand Medicare, which will probably destroy Medicare as we know it. 

So your viewers – again – better just grab your wallet and then watch out for inflation. 

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, on concerns regarding how to pay for the Democrats' hefty spending packages and Biden's mounting domestic crises. video

Sen. Marshall on Biden saying economic agenda is paid for: 'Grab your wallet'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, on concerns regarding how to pay for the Democrats' hefty spending packages and Biden's mounting domestic crises.