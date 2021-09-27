Sen. Marshall on Biden saying economic agenda is paid for: 'Grab your wallet'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, responds to President Biden saying the $3.5 trillion spending bill won’t cost anything on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: When the president says it's all paid for, grab your wallet. What he's really talking about is raising your taxes.

There isn't any tax that they're not going to come after. You better be guarding your retirement funds now. They want to have the bank report every transaction over $600. They want to expand Medicare, which will probably destroy Medicare as we know it.

So your viewers – again – better just grab your wallet and then watch out for inflation.

SEN. TUBERVILLE ON RECONCILIATION BILL: DEMOCRAT'S THINK IT’S ‘PLAY MONEY’

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW: