Government Spending

Sen. Tuberville on reconciliation bill: Democrat's think it’s ‘play money’

Critics say the bill will cost even more than $3.5 trillion

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on ongoing spending negotiations on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Tuberville on reconciliation package: Dems think it’s ‘play money’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on ongoing spending negotiations on Capitol Hill. 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., argues Democrats have "lost their mind" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" as lawmakers on the left continue pushing to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: These people have lost their mind. And they think it's play money -- it's not play money, it's American taxpayers’ money. 

It’s first year of their administration -- they're just running happy and think everything's going to be fine, they're going to own this. But really, the American taxpayers are going to own it and we're going to fight it every day. 

They don't let us see anything in the bill. They just go out there and write it up and say, ‘Y'all need to vote for this.’ We're not going to vote for it. I don't think they've got enough votes.

MANCHIN WILL VOTE FOR PART OF $3.5T RECONCILIATION BILL: SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on spending, the debt ceiling, the reconciliation package, the IRS and the Biden administration's actions in Afghanistan.

Sen. Tuberville doesn’t think Dems have enough votes to pass spending bill

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on spending, the debt ceiling, the reconciliation package, the IRS and the Biden administration’s actions in Afghanistan. 


 