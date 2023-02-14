Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kennedy: Social media 'lowered the cost of being an A-hole,' making young women 'very fragile'

Kennedy said that as social media has made our world more connected, it's also 'lowered the cost of being an A-hole'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questioned witnesses at a hearing Tuesday on social media and children.

Sen. Kennedy: Social media 'lowered the cost of being an A-hole'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questioned witnesses at a hearing Tuesday on social media and children.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana gave an off-the-cuff assessment of the effects social media has on society during the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on "Protecting Our Children Online."

Kennedy gave his thoughts during the hearing after saying he feared tech companies have become as influential and powerful as countries.

Sen. John Kennedy speaks

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks to members of the media following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I want to be fair. I think that social media has made our world smaller, which is a good thing, but it has made our world coarser," Kennedy said. "I would say that social media has lowered the cost of being an A-hole. People say things on social media that they would never say in an interpersonal exchange."

The hearing was held Tuesday to discuss the harmful effects unrestricted internet use can have on young people. A recurring topic throughout the meeting was social media and the damage it can cause children.

social media

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram logos on the screen of an iPhone March 9, 2021. (Tom Weller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"These companies are very successful," Kennedy said. "They're very big. They're very powerful. They're really no longer companies. They're countries."

Kennedy drew particular attention to Gen Z users of social media — those born between 1997 and 2012.

John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act on Capitol Hill Sept. 28, 2021, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP / AP Images)

"We've talked about a number of problems that are presented by social media, data privacy, sexual exploitation, but also mental health and the impact that I think it's clearly having on particularly young women in the Gen Z Generation — 10 or 11 to 25 and 26," said Kennedy.

"They're living their lives on social media. They're not developing interpersonal relationships. It's making them very fragile. It's reaffirming this culture of victimhood. They're not getting ready for the world."