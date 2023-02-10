Expand / Collapse search
Bill Gates

Bill Gates says ChatGPT will 'change the world,' make jobs more efficient

Gates says generative artificial intelligence pioneered by ChatGPT could fundamentally change the world

Beyond the Screen co-founder Frances Haugen discusses the emergence of ChatGPT and the ethical trap of advanced artificial intelligence on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

ChatGPT mimicking humans is the 'greater danger': Frances Haugen

Beyond the Screen co-founder Frances Haugen discusses the emergence of ChatGPT and the ethical trap of advanced artificial intelligence on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes artificial intelligence programs can fundamentally change the world. 

Gates commented on ChatGPT, an AI program capable of responding to queries with human-like responses, during a Friday interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt Today.

Bill Gates discusses his new book "How To Prevent The Next Pandemic" onstage at 92Y on May 3, 2022, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," Gates told the German outlet.

OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts.

ChatGPT illustration

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration created Feb. 3, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

"AI is going to be debated as the hottest topic of 2023. And you know what? That's appropriate." Gates said in a Forbes interview earlier this month. "This is every bit as important as the PC, as the internet."

Announced in November last year, ChatGPT is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

Signage outside the Microsoft campus

Signage outside the Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Microsoft Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on July 27.  (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The conversational bot utilizes large databases and will respond to user questions and create other content on a wide array of subjects. Among many other forms, responses include answers, essays, legal briefs and computer code.

FOX Business' Joe Toppe contributed to this report.