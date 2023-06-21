Seattle radio host rips liberal city's 'anti-cop' Pride Parade policy: 'Sends the wrong message'

With Seattle police officers being barred from wearing their uniform at the city’s Pride Parade for the second year in a row, one conservative radio host ripped into the "anti-cop" policy.

"They're unapologetically anti-cop in large part because this is being driven by an ideology. This has nothing to do with being gay or lesbian. This has everything to do with being progressive and very far to the left," KTTH Radio’s Jason Rantz said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

The Seattle Pride Parade’s board of directors will not allow uniformed police officers to march in the annual event, the organization confirmed to the Seattle Times last week.

In 2022, The Pride Parade announced similar guidance that members of law enforcement in uniform would not be allowed to participate in the festivities, citing historic conflict between the LGBTQ+ community and the police.

WALMART'S PRIDE MERCHANDISING UNCHANGED AS TARGET SEES BACKLASH OVER NEW ITEMS

"They'll argue and they put out statements in the past that effectively say the queer community has a long history of distrust with law enforcement, which is not true. The criminalization of LGBT people is taking place, which is also not true," Rantz criticized. "There is a long history, long ago, certainly, but that's not happening today."

"And this idea that all of a sudden cops are the threat when you're proposing that we live harmoniously, that we are tolerant of each other," the radio host continued, "it just sends the wrong message."

The event, which takes place on Sunday, also represents the biggest Pride Parade in Washington, according to Seattle’s tourism department, attracting more than 300,000 people.

Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz decried the exclusion of his department last year, arguing that many members of the police in Seattle are proud members of the LGBTQ+ community and deserve a spot in the parade.

"The executive board’s decision… has been met with sadness by SPD’s more than 100 LGBTQIA+ officers, commanders and civilians, many of whom proudly walked in the parade annually with colleagues, family and friends," Diaz previously wrote . "The executive board’s decision is especially hurtful because other city workers will be allowed to participate in uniforms or insignia that identify their department, but not SPD."



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chief Diaz also clarified last year that officers will be present along the parade route, dressed in uniform and positioned to ensure safety; however, members of the department will respect the parade organizers’ request and will not participate in uniform.

As of Wednesday morning, Seattle Pride did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for policy clarification or a response to the criticism.

Rantz put the onus on Democrats for fueling social tensions and the overall deterioration of large, liberal-run cities – calling it, "a West Coast thing."

"Here in Seattle, we experience the same issue… lack of attention to the crises on the ground, homelessness, drug use, crimes," the radio host explained. "All of these issues are created by policy that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are responsible for."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.