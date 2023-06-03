Conservatives call out multinational corporations for supporting pride month in America, but not Middle East

Conservatives on Twitter are calling out several multinational corporations for showing their support for pride month in America, but not in regions such as the Middle East.

Companies such as BMW, Pfizer, Cisco, Mercedes-Benz, and Bethesda all display the pride-themed logo on Twitter in celebration of pride month in June, but their Middle Eastern accounts refrain from using it at all.

Eli David commented on the trend, jokingly asking why the corporations' Middle Eastern Twitter accounts don't also display a pride flag.

"Breaking: Big corporations are running out of ink in their Middle East pages. What could possibly be the reason?" David said on Twitter.

BEN & JERRY'S ENDS TWITTER ADS, SAYS PLATFORM 'DANGEROUS' UNDER ELON MUSK

Video game developer Bethesda, for its part, posted a tweet on June 2 acknowledging pride month while its Middle East account made no such reference nor had it updated its profile picture.

The Twitter account "End Wokeness" showed a side-by-side comparison of companies who display a pride month flag as their Twitter profile picture next to their Middle Eastern account.

"It’s that time of year again," they tweeted.

ELON MUSK RECLAIMS SPOT AS WORLD'S RICHEST MAN

Pfizer, for example, displays the pride themed logo for its Twitter accounts in countries such as America, Mexico, and Canada, but is absent for countries like Saudi Arabia.

Comedian Leo Kearse also jumped in to call out the corporations, writing "Corporations: celebrating pride where it makes them money, not celebrating it where it doesn't."

According to Human Rights Watch, government officials in the Middle East target LGBTQ+ individuals.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The authorities in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia have integrated technology into their policing of LGBT people," said Rasha Younes, senior LGBT rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

FOX Business reached out to every company mentioned for comment.