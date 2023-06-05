Billionaire businessman's message to Democrats: If you want to get re-elected, stop screwing the consumer

United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday, criticizing the Democratic Party for "screwing" the American consumer over its energy agenda, arguing the U.S. is capable of being the "largest oil supplier in the world" if Washington would "let it happen."

JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: The Saudis, the Russians will create – stir the pot and make sure prices go higher than lower? So exactly what's going to happen? We don't know. But it was $68 a barrel. That's the best price on Friday that it's ever been. And today, it's 72, 73. So prices will tick higher.

But let's not forget North America, Canada, the United States is capable of being the largest oil supplier in the world if we had Washington that would help it happen. And maybe Washington is getting a little more reasonable.

They made a deal with Kevin McCarthy. Ever since the old chief of staff of President Biden left, it seems to be a little more reasonable. They made a deal with Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska for the 250,000 barrels. If the Democratic Party wants to be re-elected, how do you say, stop screwing the American people, the American consumer?