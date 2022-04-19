Former Amb. Scott Brown chairs new group to oppose congressional ‘overreach’ into tech industry

EXCLUSIVE: Former ambassador and senator Scott Brown has a new mission.

Brown will chair a newly formed coalition of 15 groups, including small business, consumer, and taxpayer advocates, that are teaming up to highlight what they consider misguided congressional attempts to "overregulate and harm" America’s tech sector.

The group, titled "The Competitiveness Coalition," will serve as a counterweight to what it charges are "Washington politicians' attacks on our innovators." News of the group’s launch was shared first with FOX Business on Wednesday.

The mission of the coalition is to educate the public and "advocate for policies that put consumers first, while fostering innovation and attracting new investment."

Brown, a former Republican senator from Massachusetts who served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand during former President Donald Trump’s administration, noted that during his tenure representing the U.S. in New Zealand "I saw first-hand how untrustworthy foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party, are working every day to weaken America’s economic and technological leadership."

"The threat to U.S. competitiveness is grave as politicians in Washington work to pass a series of dangerous bills that represent nothing more than a power grab and expansion of government," Brown argued. "Lawmakers should reject this Big Government approach, which will hamstring our country’s greatest assets in the global tech race, and open the floodgates to bad actors that want to see us fall behind."

The coalition tells Fox News it plans to use earned and paid media to run a national campaign to engage lawmakers about what it calls the "dangers of overzealous antitrust enforcement and activist overreach."

The coalition’s membership includes more than a dozen groups focused on supporting economic growth and promoting innovation.

Sponsored by the National Taxpayers Union, the coalition’s founding members include Americans for Prosperity, Center for Freedom and Prosperity, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Consumer Choice Center, Hispanic Leadership Fund, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, James Madison Institute, Market Institute, National Taxpayers Union, Pelican Tech & Innovation Center, R Street Institute, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, Taxpayers Protection Alliance, Young Voices, and The Committee for Justice.