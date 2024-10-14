Salesforce CEO criticizes VP Harris for refusing Time interview

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Sunday criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not sitting for an interview with Time magazine since she became the Democratic presidential nominee this summer.

Benioff, who is also the owner of Time, took issue with Harris repeatedly declining the outlet's requests for an interview about her policy positions and plans for the country should she win the presidency this November.

"Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate," Benioff wrote in a post on X. "We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn't the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership"

In a follow-up post, Benioff posted an excerpt from a story Time ran about the sort of president Harris would be that noted, "Harris has declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at a similar length before dropping out of the race."

VP KAMALA HARRIS TO SIT DOWN WITH CHIEF POLITICAL ANCHOR FOR FIRST FORMAL FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Benioff's criticism of Harris comes as she has stepped up her media appearances in recent weeks.

Harris sat for an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Oct. 7, and has also done friendly interviews with ABC's "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern on Oct. 8. A day later, as Hurricane Milton closed in on Florida, Harris did separate interviews with CNN and The Weather Channel.

A Fox News Digital analysis found that in the time since Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in August, she and Walz have held at least 41 non-scripted interviews as of Oct. 14.

By contrast, former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have done at least 76 interviews in that timeframe.

KEVIN O'LEARY COACHES VP HARRIS AFTER GIVING 'WRONG' ANSWER TO QUESTIONS ON ECONOMIC PLAN: 'PAYING THE PRICE'

Harris' campaign on Monday agreed to be interviewed by Fox News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday.

It will be Harris' first formal interview ever on Fox News and is scheduled to air on the Oct. 16 edition of Baier's " Special Report " at 6 p.m. ET. Baier will anchor the show from the battleground state of Pennsylvania that evening.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.