Kevin O'Leary coaches VP Harris after giving 'wrong' answer to questions on economic plan: 'Paying the price'

Vice President Kamala Harris has been pressed by several media outlets on her economic plan ahead of the 2024 election. On "60 Minutes" Monday night, Harris "made a mistake" while defending her plan, and she is now "paying the price," "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary said.

"[Harris] made a mistake there. And obviously that's the wrong answer," the O'Leary Ventures chair said on "The Big Money Show" Tuesday.

"Always answer with the growth question. Not that I want to coach her, but you always say you're going to grow out of it. She didn't do it. Now she's paying the price."

Harris struggled to answer questions about how her economic plan would lower consumer prices and increase spending without causing deficits to rise during a "60 Minutes" interview with CBS' Bill Whitaker that aired Monday.

Whitaker noted that Harris' economic platform includes an expansion of the child tax credit, tax breaks for first-time homebuyers and people starting small businesses, but that the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates it would add $3 trillion to the budget deficit over a decade. Whitaker also pressed Harris on how she would pay for it.

After Harris initially dodged a direct response, Whitaker reiterated his question to Harris and, again, asked how she intends to pay for her economic plan.

"Well, one of the things is I'm going to make sure that the richest among us, who can afford it, pay their fair share in taxes. It is not right that teachers and nurses and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations," Harris said. "And I plan on making that fair."

O'Leary explained why Harris' response was "the wrong answer."

"The right answer for that question always, regardless of which candidate you are, is you always say, we're going to grow our way out of this deficit. My plan will lift the economy so that it grows faster, and it's growing right now. And nobody can deal with that. Nobody can criticize it," O'Leary said.

Harris was then asked how she would get that plan approved by Congress, and she replied, "You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I'm talking about, because their constituents know exactly what I'm talking about. Their constituents are those firefighters and teachers and nurses, their constituents are middle-class, hard-working folk."

Whitaker noted that "Congress has shown no inclination to move in your direction" regarding Harris' plan to raise taxes.

