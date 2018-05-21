Ryan should remain House speaker despite farm bill failure: Farm Bureau Federation president

Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall told FOX Business that Speaker Paul Ryan should remain in his post despite failing to get a farm bill passed in the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading Below

“This is a good man who has done a great job,” Duvall said during an exclusive interview Monday with Liz Claman. “He needs to finish his job and get it done.”

Ryan announced last month that he was retiring at the end of his term in January.

The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2) failed to pass 198-213 when House leaders failed to flip the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Duvall expressed dismay over the collapse of the farm bill.

Advertisement

“We’re really frustrated and concerned and irritated … that this good farm bill … is going to be held hostage,” he told Claman.

Freedom Caucus members voted against fellow House Republicans after they were unable to obtain a future vote on immigration restrictions.

“That issue is a very big issue to agriculture too, and that’s our workforce,” Duvall said.