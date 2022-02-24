US adversaries watching Biden's reaction to Russia-Ukraine: Gen. Kellogg

Gen. Keith Kellogg discusses President Biden's important role as "the leader of the free world" as Russia's Vladimir Putin launches a full-scale attack in Ukraine, arguing "everybody is going to watch President Biden and how he reacts to this," during "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: We're in the fog of war, and we really are right now. We're really not too sure what is happening because it has this kind of sort itself out is how deep is Putin going to go? Is he going across the Dnieper River? Is he going to go into the western part of Ukraine? He's going to stay on the eastern part of Ukraine. Is he going to take Odessa in the south? Where is he going to go to? And I think that will sort itself out over the next few hours...

He [Putin] wants to decapitate the government of Ukraine. He wants to take Zelensky out. He wants to put somebody that is like him in control of Ukraine. And then he probably wants to control as much of it as he can. But, you know, to remind everybody when you take away European Russia, Ukraine is the largest country in Europe in its massive in size, and it takes an enormous amount of troops to secure that, and I don't think he can do that. So he's going to have to make some decisions on where he wants to go and what he wants to do, but is it an invasion? Absolutely.

This is a global issue. It's not a European issue anymore. And reason I say that is President Xi of China is watching this. The Supreme Leader in Iran is watching this. Kim Jong-un is watching this. Everybody is going to watch President Biden and how he reacts to this as a leader of the free world.

