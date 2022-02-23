Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in ‘recession’: The Bear Traps Report founder

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald told "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in a "recession" as the Federal Reserve signals interest rate hikes.

LARRY MCDONALD: It's fascinating because since November, the Street and the Fed have been ratcheting up these rate hike expectations from three to four to five to six to seven… they really overcooked the goose, and now what's happening is the threat from Russia-Ukraine, to the global economy, plus inflation, those two dynamics are already hiking rates for the Fed. So we're about to witness a really historic backtrack in what they've promised, and if they go forth with the current plan, they're going to put us in recession very fast.

