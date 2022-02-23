Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in ‘recession’: The Bear Traps Report founder

Fed signals interest rate hike could come 'soon' as inflation soars

close
The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald discusses how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting U.S. markets.  video

Fed raising rate amid Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in ‘recession’: The Bear Traps Report founder

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald discusses how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting U.S. markets. 

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald told "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in a "recession" as the Federal Reserve signals interest rate hikes.

JPMORGAN NOW SEES FED HIKING INTEREST RATES 9 TIMES TO COMBAT RED-HOT INFLATION

LARRY MCDONALD: It's fascinating because since November, the Street and the Fed have been ratcheting up these rate hike expectations from three to four to five to six to seven… they really overcooked the goose, and now what's happening is the threat from Russia-Ukraine, to the global economy, plus inflation, those two dynamics are already hiking rates for the Fed. So we're about to witness a really historic backtrack in what they've promised, and if they go forth with the current plan, they're going to put us in recession very fast. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald provides insight into how the markets could react if the Fed hikes interest rates amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.  video

The Bear Traps Report founder on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Fed rate hikes

The Bear Traps Report founder and editor Larry McDonald provides insight into how the markets could react if the Fed hikes interest rates amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 