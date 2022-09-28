Republicans will start from 'ground zero' to reverse Biden's policies if we win back Congress: Sen. Thune

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, South Dakota Sen. John Thune criticized the Biden administration's "massive" spending policies, arguing that 40-year high inflation, America's border crisis and the energy shortage are attributable to Democrats' agenda.

SEN. JOHN THUNE: If we do get the majorities, obviously we're going to reprioritize all the Biden agenda items because clearly, this is you know, we've got an economy that's wobbly. We have 40-year high inflation. We've got an energy crisis as a country. We've got a border crisis in this country. We're going to have to literally start from ground zero and do everything we can to reverse some of the harm that's been done through those massive spending bills.

And to your point, you know, the 87,000 new employees at the IRS, for example, is one area where I think a Republican Congress, through the power of the purse, through the appropriations process, and through the confirmation process, may be able to leverage and get the administration, you know, to go back on some of these huge new spending programs that they started as a result of those two big spending bills. So we'll be doing everything we can, exercising all the powers we have, knowing that we'll be dealing with a Democrat president and a veto pen. But believe me, we'll be using all the leverage we have.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL VOWS TO VOTE NO ON MANCHIN'S 'INFLATIONARY' PERMITTING BILL: IT'S 'HORRIBLE' FOR AMERICA

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: