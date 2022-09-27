Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Roger Marshall vows to vote no on Manchin's 'inflationary' permitting bill: It's 'horrible' for America

Republican says Manchin's 'mountaineer kickback' on energy is only good for West Virginia

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., blasted Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin's energy permitting bill, Tuesday, telling "Varney & Co." the reform legislation is inflationary and will raise energy costs across the country.

ROGER MARSHALL: I'm voting no. I'll put the over/under that maybe 52 senators will vote yes on this, and it's going to take 60. Let's call this what it is, this is the mountaineer kickback, good for West Virginia, horrible for the rest of the country. This bill is inflationary and let me tell you exactly what I mean by that. Energy counts for about one-third of inflation and this amendment will drive up the cost of energy. 

REPUBLICAN STATES ANNOUNCE OPPOSITION TO MANCHIN ENERGY PERMITTING DEAL: ‘DRASTIC FEDERAL OVERSTEP’

It will allow for the federal government to base their permitting decisions based upon on the origin of the energy, so they would permit a transmission line for wind and solar, but they wouldn't permit it for say nuclear, coal, or for natural gas. Let me tell you about the Kansas experiment. In Kansas right now over 50% of electricity is generated from wind. Most of that is being shifted out of the state, we're paying a disproportionate share of the transmission cost and now our energy costs have gone up, and we're not reliable. Affordability is important. This is horrible legislation. It will be inflationary and America doesn’t want it. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

