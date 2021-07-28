Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet.

At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on Twitter after the procedural vote.

"I voted no on #infrastructure a week ago because there was no legislative text," Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wrote Wednesday night. "My mind hasn’t changed. There’s still no legislative text or explanation on how to pay for a $1T infrastructure plan."

Both the White House and Senate Republicans, however, released summaries stressing what they believe are key points of the package.

The 57-page GOP summary, as reported by The Associated Press, highlights how many of the items in the plan would be paid for – but still left skeptical Republicans seeking more details, the AP reported.

The White House summary, in contrast, focuses on how much money would be allocated for roads, bridges, public transit and other infrastructure goals.

Only 17 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in agreeing that the Senate should debate the measure – so the plan still faces significant GOP opposition after a vote that was considered just the first in several steps before the Senate ultimately decides whether to approve the plan.

Many of those Republican opponents are concerned that approving the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan might clear the way for the Senate to also approve a separate $3.5 trillion spending package for family and environmental programs that Democrats are pushing for.

Some Republicans note that moderate Democrats – especially those facing reelection – could hesitate to support both packages out of fear of alienating voters. Democrats facing such risks include Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, according to the AP.

"I think it puts their members more on the defensive – and having to defend very, in my view, indefensible spending and taxing," U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told the AP.

The 17 Senate Republicans opposing the plan were Roy Blunt of Missouri; Richard Burr of North Carolina; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine; Kevin Cramer of North Dakota; Mike Crapo of Idaho; Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; Chuck Grassley of Iowa; John Hoeven of North Dakota; Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Rob Portman of Ohio; James Risch of Idaho; Mitt Romney of Utah; Thom Tillis of North Carolina; and Todd Young of Indiana.

According to the GOP’s 57-page summary of the bill, as reported by the AP, the measure calls for:

— Tapping about $205 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid after Congress provided about $4.7 trillion in emergency assistance in response to the pandemic.

— Drawing on about $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid that the federal government was providing to supplement state unemployment insurance. Dozens of states have declined to take the federal supplement.

— Drawing on about $49 billion by further delaying a Medicare rule giving beneficiaries rebates that now go to insurers and middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers. The trade association for drug manufacturers argued that the rule would help reduce patients' out-of-pocket costs, but the Congressional Budget Office had projected that it would increase taxpayer costs by $177 billion over 10 years.

— Raising an estimated $87 billion in spectrum auctions for 5G services.

— Restarting a tax on chemical manufacturers that had expired in 1995, raising about $13 billion. The money had been used to help fund the cleanup of Superfund sites. Also, selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would add about $6 billion.

— Strengthening tax enforcement when it comes to crypto currencies, raising about $28 billion.

— Relying on projected economic growth from the investments to bring in about $56 billion.

According to the White House summary of the plan, as reported by the AP, the bill allocates:

— $110 billion for roads and bridges. The $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system

— $39 billion for public transit. The money would be used to modernize bus and subway fleets and bring new service to communities. That's about $10 billion less than senators negotiating the agreement had originally designated.

— $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. The money would be used to reduce Amtrak's maintenance backlog, improve Amtrak's 457-mile-long Northeast Corridor as well as other routes and make safety improvements to rail grade crossings.

— $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says is critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change.

— $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

— $17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and address maintenance backlogs.

— $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, including funding to replace all of the nation's service lines using lead pipe.

— $65 billion to expand broadband access, a particular problem for rural areas and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

— $21 billion for cleaning up superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap obsolete gas wells.

— $73 billion for modernizing the nation's electric grid and expanding the use of renewable energy.

