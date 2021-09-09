Rep. Scott on Psaki, Pelosi conflicting comments on $3.5T package: ‘No way’ this will be paid for

Florida Sen. Rick Scott ripped White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their conflicting comments about who's responsible to cover the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

Scott said "there’s no way" the federal government will pay for the entirety of the package, following Psaki's declaration that the whole package would be paid for; Pelosi, conversely, asserted only half would be covered by the federal government on Wednesday.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: First off, the $1.9 trillion they passed in the spring was not paid for. The infrastructure bill was not paid for. This will not be paid for.

I mean, they just don't care about spending money. They think the Democrats in D.C. and Joe Biden think all this money is just free and you can do whatever you want. Their bill takes us to $45 trillion worth of debt. Who is voting for a tax increase? Who's going to elect somebody that's going to make sure that gets paid off? They're not. So this is just spending money because they can.

And who's hurting the poorest families with inflation? People on fixed income with inflation. Look at the inflation we're seeing: the gas prices, food prices, home prices, everything that the poorest families in this country need. The prices are going up so they cannot survive the way this is going.

