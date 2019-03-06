American politics has no room for anti-Semites: Rep. Lee Zeldin

Congressional Democrats have postponed voting on a measure condemning anti-Semitism because they want to re-write the legislation to include protections for other forms of discrimination.

The original motion spawned from comments made by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on the morality of Americans pushing for Israel's interests in Congress.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that there is no room for anti-Semitism in politics and that Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi need to rein in the fringe left.

"Instead of leading that fringe of her party, she is being led by it," Zeldin said on Wednesday.

Zeldin added that dozens of moderate Democrats were deeply offended by Omar's comments and wanted the resolution on anti-Semitism to include the freshman congresswoman’s name. The latest iteration removes the alleged offenders' names and also calls for protections from anti-Islamic discrimination.

“What's really concerning here is the far left of the Democratic Party pushing the anti-Semetic trope, the pro-BDS and the anti-Israel statements, and policy as well - it's actually growing into a larger and larger segment of the Democratic Party,” Zeldin said on “Varney & Co.”