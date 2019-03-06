Brexit: Theresa May put together the worst deal in history, Nigel Farage says

A senior British Parliament member has said a delay in the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union is inevitable, this just weeks before the March 29th deadline.

“Leave Means Leave” Vice Chairman and Fox News contributor Nigel Farage called U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal “awful” and outlined three options for Brexit.

“One is we except her ghastly deal, the second is we delay. The third is we exit, on WTO terms. And we are out, we are free. We are clear. Even if there are some bumps in the road,” Farage told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

When the vote goes to the European Parliament, Farage says, he promises to vote against it, adding that extending the deadline would be a lot better than excepting May’s deal.

“I’ve nothing to fear from extension more than I fear in her deal. What she has done in the name of Brexit is to put together the worst deal in history,” he said. “Something we couldn’t even get out of. For me now, resisting this deal is worse than the risk of extension.”

The former European Parliament member will be leading a march that will begin on March 16 in north-east England and end on March 29 in London.

“It’ll either be a celebration march because we’ve on WTO terms or it will be a great Brexit betrayal march. I don’t know, but either way I’ve got my walking boots,” Farage said.