Rep. Jordan slams Republican senators who ‘went along’ with Democrats' ‘ridiculous’ spending plan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ripped the Democrat's "ridiculous" spending plan during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the massive spending bills will drive up "the price for every good and service."

REP. JIM JORDAN: I mean, Maria, when have you ever seen an infrastructure bill that had the word equity in it? Over 60 times. That tells you this… $1.2 trillion or whatever it is, is not really infrastructure. And now we get the 3.5 or whatever that's going to be coming after.

This is all part of the Democrat's ridiculous economic plan. Here's their… economic plan. Lockdown your economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work. And oh, by the way, for all you Americans have been working hard. We're going to raise your taxes. Those are four stupid ideas, but that is, in essence, their economic plan.

It drives up the price when you do all the spending, drives up the price for every good and service that American families have to buy. And so that is a tax in and of itself. That's the crazy economic plan. And the idea that you had Republican senators go along with some of this makes no sense to me…

