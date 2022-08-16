Rep. Carter on Biden's clean energy push: US, Europe going to net-zero emissions won't solve global problem

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss Biden's energy agenda as his administration looks to distance the U.S. from fossil fuels, arguing the U.S. and Europe reaching net-zero emissions "will not solve" the global climate issue.

REP. BUDDY CARTER: We've got to use natural gas. Look at what we've done in the United States of America over the last decade. We have decreased our carbon emissions more than the next 12 countries combined while growing our economy. It can be done. And part of the reason we've been able to do that has been natural gas. And natural gas here is 47% cleaner than that in Russia. We've got to be able to export that natural gas.

We've got to have innovation in this country. With the Democrats, they think if it's not wind and solar it's no good. Well, that's totally wrong. We've got to utilize nuclear. We've got to utilize the fossil fuels. They've gotten so much cleaner as a result of the innovation that has come about by the private sector. If we would just get out of the way and let them do what the market dictates, then I can assure you we would be able to export clean energy.

…It's all a matter of articulating the fact that we do produce clean energy here in America. And look, if America and Europe were to go to net-zero emissions, we still wouldn't solve the global problem. What the Democrats don't realize is it's China and India and the developing countries that have that are adding the most to carbon emissions.

