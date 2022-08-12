Biden taking victory lap for lowering gas prices is 'egregious': Energy expert

The Schork Report principal Stephen Schork slammed the White House Friday over taking credit for declining gas prices, telling "Varney & Co." tremendous "demand destruction," not President Biden’s policies, is the reason for the drop.

STEPHEN SCHORK: Unless the administration has built a new oil refinery over the past month that I’m not aware of, it’s pretty egregious that they are claiming victory that they’re the ones responsible for lowering gasoline prices. Clearly what has lowered gasoline prices is the lack of demand. We had tremendous demand destruction, so now we know what the pain point is. It used to be $3.60 or $3.70 at the pump before you started to see consumers balk at those prices. With the advent of substitutes in the market, electric vehicles, our changing work patterns, and working from home, that pain point moved higher.

