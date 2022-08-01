West Virginia treasurer rips top banks for blacklisting fossil fuels: 'This is what powers the country'

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore slammed financial firms for refusing to back coal companies on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" Monday, defending his efforts which would push back against top institutions such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BlackRock by refusing to grant them new banking contracts.

"They have outright prohibitions on lending to the fossil fuel industry," he said, putting emphasis on thermal coal.

"Thermal coal is obviously important to West Virginia, but it's also important to the country," he added.

INVESTORS SHOULD BE WARY OF JOINING THE ‘CLIMATE CARTEL’S' CONSPIRACY INITIATIVE, WARNS SEN. TOM COTTON

Moore went on to criticize top officials' push for green energy, citing this push as the impetus for the "war on coal" that occurred during the Obama administration when, according to Moore, thousands of West Virginians lost their jobs.

"This is the latest iteration of that [war on coal]. They're taking this on with a religious, zealous attempt to move away from the fossil fuel industry," he said.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CALLS TO REDUCE PRIVATE VEHICLES BY ELIMINATING ‘OWNERSHIP'

Moore also cited the need for coal power, listing the resource as a way to heat and cool homes and power vehicles.

"If they're going to continue to boycott us, then we're not going to do business with them."

While BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo did not reply to Fox News' request for comment, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan walked back their alleged fault in the controversy.

"Morgan Stanley does not boycott fossil fuel companies. We remain committed to our clients [and employees] conducting business in West Virginia," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade reported the company said.

Kilmeade noted J.P. Morgan responded as well, saying, "This decision is short-sighted and disconnected from the facts. Our business practices are not in conflict with this anti-free market law."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Moore, however, pushed back against their claims.

"They are the distortion in the market. What we're doing is fighting to keep the free market free," Moore said. "We just want banks to make decisions based on risk and capital, and make loans based on that, not on some left-wing political ideology…"