RedBalloon expands, offering pro-freedom marketplace

RedBalloon, the job board offering postings at companies promising their employees will be "free to work" without political drama or vaccine requirements, is expanding with another pro-freedom concept.

The service that connects anti-woke employers with freedom-loving workers has rolled out RedBalloon Marketplace, which provides patriotic customers with pro-freedom alternatives to "woke" businesses.

RedBalloon's job board has seen explosive success since launching in August. What started as a small local job board in Moscow, Idaho, now has more than 1,300 employers across the U.S. posting jobs to its site since FOX Business featured it in late September – with over half a million unique visitors.

"The vision of RedBalloon.work is to connect conservative jobseekers, employers and now, shoppers, freelancers and businesses," founder Andrew Crapuchettes told FOX Business. "People are voting with their wallets and their labor; it is an exciting time."

The new RedBalloon Marketplace has only been up for a matter of days, and it's already seeing momentum with businesses posting their services from Florida, Virginia, Minnesota, Texas, Washington, and states in between.

The company says the marketplace is a gateway that connects customers with shops, services, and freelancers who stand for freedom. The way it works is that businesses pay a small subscription fee to post on the site, but customers can browse for free.

The monthly fee for businesses is set at $25 per month for a standard posting, and $100 per month for a premium subscription that gives the post priority visibility.

Crapuchettes says the concept is already resonating.

"For far too long, conservatives have been given two alternatives: buy from a woke company or go without," the founder says. "The RedBalloon.work marketplace was established to give conservatives a third way, to get the best products from people who share their worldview. This movement is new, but is accelerating rapidly."