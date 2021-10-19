Warnock has spent over $600K in campaign cash on personal security, despite gun control push

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, has spent more than $600,000 on personal security over the past year, despite repeatedly pushing for gun control, according to new campaign finance data reviewed by FOX Business.

Federal Election Commission filings released last Friday show that Warnock's campaign paid $603,161 between October 2020 and September 2021 to Executive Protection Agencies, an Atlanta-based private security detail company. The company, according to its website, provides executive protection that comes with a "keen eye with a thorough knowledge of the venue through threat assessment" for its clients.

In the third quarter alone, Warnock spent $159,791 on personal security. By comparison, "Squad" members, including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri, spent a fraction on personal security when compared to Warnock. Combined, the four representatives spent almost $100,000 collectively on security over the past three months.

Following a deadly shooting earlier this year that killed eight people in the Atlanta area, Warnock said Congress must "pass reasonable gun control."

"We need reasonable gun reform in our country," Warnock said at the time on NBC's "Meet the Press." "This, this shooter was able to kill all of these folks the same day he purchased a firearm."

During a 2014 sermon, Warnock was also critical of pro-gun lawmakers who supported the Safe Carry Protection Act, which "allowed concealed carry in churches, among other places," according to the Washington Free Beacon.

"You've got politicians who go to church every Sunday morning and then walk into that Capitol, stand under that gold dome, and come up with the dumbest legislation you can ever imagine," Warnock said . "Think about all the crazy people you bump into just on the routine, every week. On your job, on the street, some of them in church. … Imagine all them people with guns."

Warnock has not specified what legislation he wants to see passed; his campaign website promised to "reduce senseless gun violence" if he was elected, but offered few details on how to accomplish that.

Brady PAC, one of the top U.S. gun control groups, got involved ahead of the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs held in January and spent at least $100,000 against Warnock's Republican opponent, Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock has also partnered with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a gun control group founded in 2013 by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent tens of millions of dollars in support of a gun control push.

Over the last quarter, Warnock pulled in a stunning $9.5 million haul, the filings show – an impressive feat as he looks to retain his Senate seat ahead of what will likely be a difficult reelection campaign. (His leading Republican challenger, former NFL star Herschel Walker, pulled in about $3.5 million.)

Warnock, who ousted incumbent Sen. Loeffler during a special election in January, is seeking a full six-year Senate term in 2022 – a critical seat as Democrats aim to keep their majority control in the upper chamber. He ended the quarter with $16.5 million cash on hand, the filings show.

