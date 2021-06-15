Putin coming to Biden meeting with 'blood on his hands': Lieberman

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "blood on his hands" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" in light of Russian government ties to election meddling and recent cyberattacks. His comments come ahead of Biden's first meeting as president of the United States with Putin on Wednesday.

FBI SAYS RUSSIA-LINKED REVIL RESPONSIBLE FOR JBS CYBERATTACK

JOE LIEBERMAN: This is an important meeting for President Biden. He's coming out of the G-7 meetings with some very strong statements about the importance of democracy and human rights, that the authoritarian, repressive governments in the world are on the rise. And beginning yesterday in his meeting with Erdogan of Turkey and then, of course, next with Putin of Russia, President Biden will be tested to apply those policies. Because Erdogan in Turkey and Putin in Russia are two of the most authoritarian, really repressive leaders in the world today.

It's clear how different America is from these two leaders in these two countries. And Putin particularly comes to this meeting, not with clean hands, with very dirty hands and frankly, a lot of blood on his hands that is totally contrary to American values and interests. So this is a big meeting for President Putin.

We’ve adopted over the years some tough economic sanctions on Russia, but they've got to be tougher. And I agree that what's next is to go after Putin personally. He's reputed to be from corrupt sources, one of the richest people in the world. And I think we have to find some ways to tighten the economic noose around him so that he behaves like a civilized leader and not by a thug who happens to be leading what was a great country but is not in its greatest hour of history. And yet it has nuclear weapons and has cyber capacity and it's aggressive and it can still cause those difficulties. So I think that the security and peace of the world depends a lot on President Biden making it clear to Putin that this is a whole new ballgame.

