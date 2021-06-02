FBI says Russia-linked REvil responsible for JBS cyberattack

The FBI identified Russia-linked ransomware group REvil on Wednesday as the entity responsible for the cyberattack that forced key US meat producer JBS to shut down all of its beef plants, according to a report.

We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," the FBI said in a statement. "We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable."

REvil is also known as Sodinokibi. The White House previously said a criminal group likely based in Russia was thought to be responsible for the hack.

