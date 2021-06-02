Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

FBI says Russia-linked REvil responsible for JBS cyberattack

The White House previously said a criminal group likely based in Russia was thought to be responsible

close
Former NSA hacker Dave Kennedy discusses the hack of the world's largest meat producer on 'Fox Business Tonight' video

Russia likely behind meat producer JBS cyberattack: White House

Former NSA hacker Dave Kennedy discusses the hack of the world's largest meat producer on 'Fox Business Tonight'

The FBI identified Russia-linked ransomware group REvil on Wednesday as the entity responsible for the cyberattack that forced key US meat producer JBS to shut down all of its beef plants, according to a report.

We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," the FBI said in a statement. "We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable."

REvil is also known as Sodinokibi. The White House previously said a criminal group likely based in Russia was thought to be responsible for the hack. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.