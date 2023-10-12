Project Dynamo working to get Americans out of Israel amid war against Hamas

A team of U.S. military veterans is on the ground in Israel to help Americans struggling to get out of the country as it reels in the wake of Hamas’ attacks and prepares for war against the Gaza-based terror group.

Project Dynamo CEO Bryan Stern appeared Wednesday on FOX Business Network’s "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" and told host Neil Cavuto, "We have a lot of Americans that are stuck here. There’s plenty of Americans stuck in the territories. And then there’s obviously the hostage situation."

"Right now, it’s like the calm before the storm," Stern said. "But there’s hundreds of Americans that are here that are trying to get out. And the carriers are dropping one at a time like flies, so very soon it’s going to be charter air or the government."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the U.S. will start arranging charter flights for Americans to leave Israel beginning on Friday with flights going to sites in Europe. It's unclear at this time how many flights will be available.

"They're still working through some of the details of that, to assist U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who have, for whatever reason, not been able to provide commercial transit out of the country," Kirby added. "And I would add that we're also exploring other options to expand the capacity of doing this, including exploring whether it's possible to help Americans leave by land and by sea."

Project Dynamo has deployed to several war zones in recent years when the U.S. government has struggled to evacuate American citizens stuck in the chaos.

"This is our fourth war zone that Project Dynamo has deployed to where Americans are left. It started in Afghanistan where we’re still pulling American citizens out… still to this day. Then of course Ukraine where the embassy left and left behind Americans. And then of course Sudan right after that, the embassy closed and left behind 16,000 Americans. And now here we are in Israel," Stern said.

"So that’s four war zones in the span of 24 months, 25 months, where this pattern is. Why that is, is above my pay grade, but what I will say is that if you’re an American family and you’re stuck in Israel and you’re under air raid alert you’re looking for help and the help’s just not here," Stern said. "That’s the reality of it. That’s not a political thing, that’s not an opinion, that’s just a fact of life.

Stern said that Project Dynamo is entirely donor-funded and the group is looking to pull together enough funding to finance flights out of Israel .

"We’re trying to raise to money to get these people out. We have the aircraft. We just can’t afford them," he explained. "So if you have the means, please go to ProjectDynamo.org and donate. We really need help to get out of here before the airspace closes, then we’ll be doing boats."