Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Professor: I canceled conservative speaker’s Ole Miss visit

Associated Press
close
Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky weighs in on the college cheating scandal and the sentencing of Jane Buckingham.video

Parenting book author sentenced in college cheating case

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky weighs in on the college cheating scandal and the sentencing of Jane Buckingham.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A conservative commentator was able to deliver her lecture at the University of Mississippi, saying “it’s comforting to see that Ole Miss is still a place where free speech is welcome.”

Continue Reading Below

OLE MISS SAYS CONSERVATIVE JOURNALIST'S SPEECH IS BACK ON AFTER UNAUTHORIZED CANCELLATION

Daily Wire contributor Elisha Krauss’ lecture was moved to the student union from the school’s Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics to avoid violating the center’s charter, which bars partisan political activity.

Journalism professor Curtis Wilkie, who runs the center, said the request to host Krauss came from a student with the Young Americans for Freedom, which Wilkie said supports the Republican Party. He said requests from both conservative and liberal organizations, including the Young Democrats, have been turned away for the same reasons.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Provost Noel Wilkin called Krauss to apologize.