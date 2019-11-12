Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss says conservative journalist's speech is back on after unauthorized cancellation

Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi says a lecture by a conservative journalist is back on after initially being cancelled.

The Oxford Eagle reports Daily Wire contributor Elisha Krauss will speak in the university's student union on Wednesday. The talk was originally set to be inside the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics, but Krauss said she was told by a professor that a policy mandated no ideological groups could host speakers there.

The event is hosted by the school's Young Americans for Freedom chapter, a conservative youth activism organization.

Krauss tweeted about the cancellation last week. Hours later, the university responded on Twitter saying the decision to cancel was made by two individuals and wasn't authorized by the administration.

The school rescheduled it and affirmed its commitment to free speech.