President Trump, his administration and Congressional leaders: their salaries

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance took their oaths of office on Monday, marking the official start of their administration.

During his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol building, Trump outlined his vision for his second administration, vowing to "put America first."

With Trump and Vance’s new positions, both are afforded six-figure annual salaries.

The president’s salary is $400,000 per year, according to U.S. law. It gets paid out in monthly intervals.

On top of that, Trump will receive an "expense allowance of $50,000 to assist in defraying expenses relating to or resulting from the discharge of his official duties," according to law.

The president "shall be entitled also to the use of the furniture and other effects belonging to the United States and kept in the Executive Residence at the White House" during his term, U.S. code said.

There is money for travel and entertainment as well, amounting to $100,000 and $19,000 respectively, according to CBS News.

During his last administration, Trump gave money he received as presidential compensation to a slew of government agencies.

Meanwhile, Vance can currently expect $235,100 to be paid out to him annually as president, per the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (NTUF).

A document published by the Office of Personnel Management noted a measure in the American Relief Act 2025 "continues the freeze on the payable pay rates for the Vice President and certain senior political appointees through March 14, 2025." Whether that will be extended will be decided by "future Congressional action," it said.

The vice president’s official salary as of January was $289,400 but he will not receive all of that due to the freeze.

The people tapped by Trump to serve as cabinet members are also poised to receive compensation above $200,000 if confirmed, information from the Office of Personnel Management indicated.

Trump and Vance’s assumption of office came over two weeks after the House and Senate began the 119th Congress earlier in the month.

Leaders of the U.S. legislative branch, including the speaker of the house, president pro tempore, majority leaders and minority leaders, also receive sizable compensation.

The speaker of the house, who oversees the House, pulls in $223,500 each year, according to the NTUF.

The annual pay of the majority and minority leaders in both the House and Senate stands at $193,400, according to a Congressional Research Service report. So does the salary of the Senate’s president pro tempore.

Compensation for Congress has not changed since early 2009.

In a joint statement with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chair House Lisa McClain released following Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the U.S. "now stands at the threshold of a new era" and pledged House Republicans "will work closely with President Trump to deliver the America First Agenda."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday in an X post that he "look[s] forward to working with President Trump and his administration to build a bright new future for the American people."

Grassley, who has been Senate’s president pro tempore since Jan. 3, also posted about the inauguration on Monday, saying he was "celebrating Pres Trump + VP Vance w [wife] Barbara’s other favorite senator from Iowa: Joni Ernst."



