Melania Trump wears American fashion designers on Inauguration Day

While President-elect Donald Trump is being sworn into office on Monday, many eyes will be on the first lady's outfit, which was curated by two American designers: Adam Lippes and Eric Javits.

Melania Trump, a former model, has been known to make lavish outfit choices over the years, utilizing pieces from some of the world's biggest fashion houses.

Monday was no exception. Melania Trump stepped out in a custom Adam Lippes double-breasted navy coat as she was on her way to a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day, according to Page Six. With it, she wore a matching boater hat designed by Eric Javits.

WALMART, APPLE, AMAZON AND OTHER CEOS ATTENDING TRUMP'S INAUGURATION EVENTS

She finished her outfit with dark blue suede pumps and black gloves.

FOX Business reached out to Trump's team to confirm if Melania Trump's outfit will change before the inaugural ceremony, when her husband will be sworn in as the 47th president. She is expected to change at least once for the inaugural ball.

MELANIA TRUMP WEARS NAVY COAT AND HAT FOR INAUGURATION DAY CHURCH VISIT

Melania Trump has been seen in outfits by Dior and Dolce & Gabanna in the days leading up to the inauguration, according to reports. In 2017, during Donald Trump's first inauguration, Melania Trump sported a structured powder blue cashmere dress with a cropped jacket designed by Ralph Lauren.

ELON MUSK SLATED TO SPEAK AT TRUMP PRE-INAUGURATION RALLY: REPORT

According to Style, Melania Trump has leaned on French-American fashion and costume designer Hervé Pierre to help create her outfits. However, he has said that he isn't her stylist, but an adviser.

He previously told Vogue in an interview that Melania Trump is "adamant" that he is seen as an adviser.

"Who, as a free woman, is going to be told what to wear? It’s a conversation, a collaboration. Without intellectualizing, my advice is respectful and it makes sense," Pierre told Vogue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He has previously helped former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.