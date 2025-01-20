SEE IT: Business leaders at Trump's inauguration

President Trump’s inauguration drew the CEOs of some big-name companies.

The nation’s 47th president was officially sworn in on Monday, with his oath of office taking place within the U.S. Capitol building.

Late last week, it was announced that Monday’s inauguration would move indoors due to cold temperatures and the potential windchill factor.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, business leaders were spotted in and near the Capitol building.

Photographers captured billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he showed up for the ceremony. He was joined by fiancee Lauren Sanchez.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a major supporter of Trump and one of the heads of the president-elect’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was also in attendance.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took some time to engage in conversation with influencers and boxers Jake and Logan Paul ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Another photo captured Bezos, Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai standing side by side.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads corporate parent Meta Platforms, also came with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

In one photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen standing near Vivek Ramaswamy in the Rotunda.

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Pichai and Cook earlier on Monday attended the church service at St. John's Church near the White House.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was also in attendance on Monday. The company's app stopped working for U.S. users late on Saturday before a law shutting it down on national security grounds took effect on Sunday. However, it began restoring its services on Sunday after Trump said he would revive the app's access in the U.S. when he returns to power on Monday.

Here are some other photos of business leaders at the inauguration ceremony:

Reuters contributed to this report.