SEE IT: Business leaders at Trump's inauguration

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai are some of the attendees

Big Tech expected at Trump inauguration after donating to inauguration fund

FOX Business' Taylor Riggs joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President-elect Trump's relationship with Big Tech, potential investment plans and the first 100 days agenda.

President Trump’s inauguration drew the CEOs of some big-name companies. 

The nation’s 47th president was officially sworn in on Monday, with his oath of office taking place within the U.S. Capitol building. 

Attendees file in before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

Attendees file in before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. president takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Late last week, it was announced that Monday’s inauguration would move indoors due to cold temperatures and the potential windchill factor. 

In the lead-up to the ceremony, business leaders were spotted in and near the Capitol building. 

Photographers captured billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he showed up for the ceremony. He was joined by fiancee Lauren Sanchez. 

US businessman Jeff Bezos (R) and his parter Lauren Sanchez (L) arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos (R) and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez (L) arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a major supporter of Trump and one of the heads of the president-elect’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was also in attendance. 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took some time to engage in conversation with influencers and boxers Jake and Logan Paul ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Another photo captured Bezos, Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai standing side by side. 

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads corporate parent Meta Platforms, also came with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

In one photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen standing near Vivek Ramaswamy in the Rotunda.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk takes his seat at the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.  Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images | Getty Images

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Pichai and Cook earlier on Monday attended the church service at St. John's Church near the White House.

Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as the next U.S. president in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.

Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as the next U.S. president in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was also in attendance on Monday. The company's app stopped working for U.S. users late on Saturday before a law shutting it down on national security grounds took effect on Sunday. However, it began restoring its services on Sunday after Trump said he would revive the app's access in the U.S. when he returns to power on Monday.

Here are some other photos of business leaders at the inauguration ceremony:

US businessman Jeff Bezos attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images | Getty Images

Reuters contributed to this report.