Pence: Trump 'ready to go' on USMCA trade deal

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence believes that the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) will pass if it’s brought to Congress, he told FOX Business during an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“We are, in discussions as we speak,” he told Maria Bartiromo. "The U.S. trade rep will be on Capitol Hill when Congress reconvenes this coming week, and in discussions with the Democratic majority about them implementing legislation."

"But I can tell you President Trump is ready to go," he added. "As soon as we believe there is a pathway forward for approval we will send the USMCA to [Capitol Hill]."

Pence said the administration is determined to carry out the message of what the USMCA means for jobs, growth and opportunity to Americans across the nation.

