Pelosi's husband bought $10M in Microsoft shares through options

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband purchased millions of dollars worth of Microsoft and Roblox shares last month, new financial disclosures form reveal.

Paul Pelosi exercised call options and paid $1.95 million to buy 15,000 shares of Microsoft at a strike price of $130 on March 19, according to an April 9th filing with the House clerk. That same day, Pelosi, who owns and operates a California venture capital investment and consulting firm, paid $1.4 million for 10,000 shares valued at $140 apiece.

YELLEN SAYS HIGHER TAXES NEEDED IN LONG TERM TO FINANCE US SPENDING

Since Pelosi made the purchase, Microsoft share prices have climbed from about $230 to roughly $255 – an increase of close to 11% – after the company secured a lucrative government contract worth nearly $22 billion to supply U.S. Army combat troops with augmented reality headsets. The deal was announced on March 31.

The tech company also announced Monday that it's buying AI speech tech firm Nuance, best known for its role in developing the backend of Apple's digital assistant Siri, in an all-cash deal valued at $19.7 billion.

Stocks in this Article MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. $258.49 +2.58 (+1.01%) RBLX ROBLOX CORP. $82.05 +7.05 (+9.40%)

In addition to purchasing Microsoft shares, Paul Pelosi paid between $500,000 and $1 million to buy 10,000 shares of Roblox Corp. on March 10, the day the online game platform went public. Filers are required to use ranges but do not have to list exact amounts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Roblox, valued at roughly $41.9 billion, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $64.50 per share. Prices have since climbed to about $80 per share.

A spokesperson for Speaker Pelosi's office did not respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lawmakers' spouses are allowed to trade in companies or industries that their partner may help regulate. But under the STOCK Act, passed in 2012, it's illegal for family members and members of Congress to profit from inside information.