Pelosi can't steer Democrats away from unworkable, socialized medicine: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has lost control and won’t be able to steer the Democratic Party away from “unworkable” socialized medicine.

“You know as the worst kept secret in Washington is that Speaker Pelosi controls the House -- She doesn't control her own party,” Rep. Brady said during an interview on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Monday. “[Democrats] are lining up in support of Medicare for all, so-called Medicare for All, which is…very risky, it's budget busting, it shoves everyone into a one size fits all health care system.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unveiled an updated “Medicare-for-all” bill Wednesday that could cost tax payers more than $32 trillion over the course of a decade. He is aiming to expand coverage of the government-run program to all Americans, which currently only covers the elderly. The bill was also co-sponsored by top Democratic 2020 candidates, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

House Democrats also unveiled a “Medicare-for-all” proposal earlier this year, which has garnered support from at least 100 members of the chamber, and calls for expansion of the government-run program. According to backers of the bill, Americans would save up to 14 percent on health care costs per year.

But Brady said it would actually wipe out health care coverage to Americans, including low-income children and 20 million seniors.

“I really worry for Americans when your life is on the line,” he said. “Do you trust Washington with that decision?”

Brady added that Republicans will head into the 2020 elections “strongly opposed to Democrats” and their push to force Americans into a one size fits all plan.