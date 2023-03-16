Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Oregon puts rebates for electric vehicles temporarily on hold

In the past five years, the program has given out $71 million in rebates for people buying or leasing electric vehicles

A program in Oregon giving rebates for buying or leasing electric vehicles has become a victim of its success.

The state has temporarily suspended rebates for a year starting in May because too many people are applying, and the program is running out of money, according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Over 60,600 EVs are registered in the state.

In over five years, the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program has disbursed more than $71 million to help people buy or lease roughly 25,000 of those vehicles. 

Oregon charging station

A car is parked by an electric charging station in downtown Portland, Oregon, March 31, 2011. Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May.  ( (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) / AP Newsroom)

The state has offered two cash rebates for Oregon drivers who buy or lease electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids under $50,000. 

The standard rebate of up to $2,500 is available regardless of income and can be received at participating dealers. 

The "charge ahead" rebate of $5,000 is aimed at low or moderate income households and must be accessed via a mail-in application. The two rebates can be combined for up to $7,500 cashback.

EV charging station

A line of electric cars and newly installed charging stations sit in front of the Portland General Electric headquarters building on July 28, 2015, in Portland, Oregon.  ( (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File) / AP Newsroom)

By 2035, Oregon’s Department of Transportation estimates that people will be driving 1.5 million electric vehicles in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.