Artificial intelligence

OpenAI hiring chief congressional lobbyist

The six-figure job posting comes as lawmakers aim to begin regulating new AI tools like ChatGPT

AI an even greater threat than social media to silence conservative thought: Dan Schneider

MRC Free Speech America Vice President Dan Schneider discusses how artificial intelligence poses a threat to conservative thought, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying that he wants to "destroy leftism."

Do you know a lot about artificial intelligence and have a bunch of friends on Capitol Hill? If so, OpenAI might have the gig for you.

The ChatGPT creator is hiring a "Congressional Lead" for its public policy team as federal lawmakers gear up to build a regulatory framework for such advanced AI tools, which are exploding in popularity.

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb. 3, 2023. OpenAI is currently looking for a Congressional Lead for its public policy team on Capitol Hill. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

The salary range for the position is $180,000 to $230,000 annually, and OpenAI is looking for candidates with an established network on the Hill and a deep understanding of AI policy issues to spearhead the non-profit's strategy working with elected officials and their staff in both the House and Senate. 

"We are looking for a self-directed and creative individual with significant Capitol Hill experience, experience managing private sector and civil society relationships, plus a sophisticated understanding of AI-related legislative and regulatory issues and processes," the posting reads. "Technical skills relating to generative AI models are highly desirable."

The posting comes as the company ramps up its engagement with stakeholders in the U.S. and abroad to suggest guardrails for emerging AI technology, which can offer incredible advancements but also may come with great risks

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) while arriving for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee held an ove (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself has made his own recommendations for regulating AI, but has also balked at some of the proposals being floated.

Altman suggested to Congress last month that lawmakers should require companies to obtain a federal license prior to developing advanced AI tools, warning that "regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models."

But shortly thereafter, the CEO warned that OpenAI might be forced to pull its operations out of Europe if the European Union moved forward with the initial version of its proposed EU AI Act to regulate the high-powered technology, saying there were "technical limits" to compliance.

Sam Altman meets with French President Emmanuel Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 23, 2023.  (Photo by YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Altman then backtracked, tweeting that the company is "excited to continue to operate" in Europe "and of course have no plans to leave."

He added that he had a "very productive week of conversations in Europe about how to best regulate AI!"