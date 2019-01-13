Ocasio-Cortez takes us back to big-spending, big-taxing Democratic Party: Joe Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman reaffirmed his belief on Sunday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the future of the Democratic Party.

“She just takes us back to a big-spending, big-taxing Democratic Party,” Lieberman told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “And the Democratic Party is not going to succeed that way.”

Last week, Lieberman told FOX Business that Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in a major upset last year, is too “different” and “controversial” for the party.

"With all respect,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday," “I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is.”

In response to Lieberman’s comments, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “New party, who dis?”

Lieberman, who represented Connecticut in the Senate from 1989 to 2013 as both a Democrat and independent, believes the Democratic Party has become more moderate. Ocasio-Cortez – a self-described Democratic socialist – recently suggested a tax rate of up to 70 percent on the nation’s highest earners to help finance a new green energy plan.

“We only have two major political parties in America,” Lieberman, who was also the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000, said. “They have to be big tents if they're going to succeed. So, OK, she got elected to Congress. She's inside the tent now. But I just disagree.”