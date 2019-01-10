Search

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't the future of the Democratic Party: Joe Lieberman

By PoliticsFOXBusiness

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, (I-CT.), on calls from some Democrats for a tax hike and the 2020 presidential race.video

We already have a progressive income tax system: Joe Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, (I-CT.), on calls from some Democrats for a tax hike and the 2020 presidential race.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the future of the party, according to Joe Lieberman, a former Democrat from Connecticut who became an independent.

Continue Reading Below

“With all respect,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday, “I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... 

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic socialist, became the youngest women ever elected to Congress when she defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in a major upset last year. However in Lieberman’s opinion, she’s too “different” and “controversial” for the party that has now shifted largely to the center on the left-right political spectrum.

“If you look at the majority of new Democrats in the house, they tend to be, I say, center-left, if they are not left-left,” he said. “And that is because they had to be center-left to win some of those competitive swing districts that they took from Republicans. So that’s the hope.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ocasio-Cortez recently proposed a 70 percent income tax rate on the nation’s highest earners to fund a new green energy plan.

But Lieberman said the U.S. already has a progressive income tax system.

“If you … accumulate income in the country the big bump is still in the middle class” he said. “So you’ve got to be careful about raising taxes too high … a 70 percent tax on high-income people is really done for political reasons.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s idea also caught the attention of billionaire Mark Cuban, who urged the newcomer to avoid partisanship.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments