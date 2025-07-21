Obama Foundation adds outgoing Ford Foundation president to board of directors

President Barack Obama's philanthropic foundation hired the outgoing president of the Ford Foundation on Monday.

Darren Walker, who was already set to depart the Ford Foundation, will join the Obama Foundation's board of directors starting in November. He had worked with the Ford Foundation since 2013.

"Darren Walker is an outstanding example of what it means to lead with purpose in philanthropy," Obama said in a statement. "Darren’s work to challenge long-held assumptions, stand up to injustice, and build unlikely partnerships aligns perfectly with the mission of the Obama Foundation."

"His experience and insight will sharpen our thinking and deepen our impact as we help the next generation of leaders change their world for the better," he added.

The former president leads the Obama Foundation alongside his wife, Michelle Obama. Its stated goals are to promote democracy and promote a "spirit of active citizenship."

"Joining The Obama Foundation Board feels like coming home to everything I believe about leadership and change," Walker said of his new role. "I believe deeply in the power of individuals to change the world, and I’m honored to work with President and Mrs. Obama to help empower and support the next generation of changemakers."

Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Obama Foundation, also praised Walker's pending arrival.

"What sets Darren apart is his deep belief in proximity – that real progress comes from listening and investing in those closest to the challenge," Jarrett said in a statement.

"Whether he’s working with grassroots organizers or reimagining how global institutions deploy capital, Darren’s leadership has always been grounded in empathy, integrity, and trust. These values are core to our mission, and we are thrilled to have his wisdom and partnership on our team," she added.

The Obama Presidential Center has been at the center of a lawsuit from a subcontractor, which accused an engineering firm of racial discrimination.

The center is scheduled to open in 2026.